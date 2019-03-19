Stock futures rise ahead of Fed meeting

Equity futures are pointing to a higher open on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins its 2-day policy setting meeting.

A move on interest rates seems unlikely, investors will still be watching for the Fed’s economic forecast as well as the policy statement at the conclusion of the meeting on Wednesday.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4 percent.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox and Walt Disney Co. are rising in the premarket as Walt Disney's acquistion of Twenty-First Century Fox assets will become effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ford Motor is reportedly expanding assembly line production in Kentucky of its large SUVs including the Expedition.

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.2 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2 percent and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE rose 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX added 1 percent and France’s CAC gained 0.5 percent.

U.S. stocks edged modestly higher Monday as Wall Street awaited this week’s Fed meeting.

Shares of Marriott International, which announced it would open 1,700 hotels in the next three years, rose on the news.

Boeing shares sank on inquiries from the Transportation and Justice Departments over the certification of its Max jets.

Word that the deadline for U.S.-China trade talks may be pushed back to June raised fresh worries about prospects for a deal.