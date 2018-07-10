Stock futures point to more gains ahead of earnings season

Stocks are positioned for a fourth day of gains on the strength of the recent jobs report as trade tensions take a backseat.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.15%. The S&P 500 added 0.06% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.14%.

Financial, industrial, energy and materials stocks led Monday’s gains to lift the Dow back into positive territory for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 320.11 points, or 1.3%, to 24,776.59. The S&P 500 gained 24.35 points, about 0.9%, to 2,784.17. The Nasdaq Composite rose 67.81 points, or 0.88%, to 7,756.20.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24776.59 +320.11 +1.31% SP500 S&P 500 2784.17 +24.35 +0.88% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7756.2012 +67.81 +0.88%

Among the financials names that helped boost trading were JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. All three of those banks will report earnings on Friday.

Asian equities were boosted on Tuesday after the Dow and S&P posted their biggest gains in over a month.

China’s Shanghai Composite finished the session up 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.4%.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day up 0.7%.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened up 0.1%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.3% and France’s CAC added 0.3%.

