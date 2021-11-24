Stocks fall as Nordstrom, Gap sink, Durable Goods dip

U.S. stocks were trading lower as a slew of economic reports rolled in and investors digested a fresh batch of disappointing retail earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98 points or 0.28%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipped 0.4% and 0.75%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35628.01 -185.79 -0.52% SP500 S&P 500 4660.65 -30.05 -0.64% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15616.184119 -158.95 -1.01%

Oil held at the $78 per barrel level after gaining over 2% Tuesday despite President Biden's mandate to release 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs. The move was made in concert with other big oil-consuming nations, including Japan.

Major oil names including ExxonMobil and Chevron inched higher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 63.40 +0.27 +0.43% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 117.36 +1.05 +0.90% USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 55.94 -0.27 -0.48% GAS n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

In stocks, Nordstrom's and Gap both saw sharp declines in early trading after reporting disappointing quarterly results in part due to supply chain issues.

The high-end department store chain reported profits of $0.39 per share well below the $0.57 analysts were expecting, although it did reiterate its full-year forecast.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JWN NORDSTROM, INC. 23.09 -8.91 -27.85% GPS GAP, INC. 18.16 -5.32 -22.65%

While Gap lowered its full-year forecast.

Tesla shares slipped after CEO Elon Musk sold another $1B of shares, while also exercising options to buy over $2 million shares, according to an SEC Filing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 1,089.76 -19.27 -1.74%

In economic news, the second estimate of 3Q GDP came in at 2.1% slightly ahead of the prior 2.0% check but well below the 6.6% growth rate in the second quarter.

The Labor Department reported new claims for unemployment benefits for last week totaled 199,000 ahead of the prior week's 268,000. Continuing claims, which track the total number of unemployed workers collecting benefits, are anticipated to slip by to 2.049 million.

Durable Goods declined by 0.5% as orders of big tickets items weakened further after dipping 0.3% in the prior read.

Other reports due later include, income & spending, new home sales and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment reading.

The Fed will release minutes later in the day from its October policy meeting, potentially giving investors more details on the central bank’s plan to start trimming bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low.

In Europe, London's FTSE was off 0.1%, Germany's DAX declined 0.8% and France's CAC fell 0.5%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.6% following a national holiday Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite edged up 0.1%.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.