Stocks fall as US-China trade war reignites after Trump threatens tariff hike

A trade spat between the U.S. and China erupted Friday, sending U.S. stocks spiraling, with all three of the major averages closing sharply lower, registering the worst session since April.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 45479.6 -878.82 -1.90% SP500 S&P 500 6552.51 -182.60 -2.71% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 22204.429641 -820.20 -3.56%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 900 points, while the Nasdaq fell 3.5% and the S&P 500 2.7%. Still, all three of the major benchmarks touched fresh record highs earlier this week.

The NYSE and Nasdaq will operate normal hours on Monday, the Columbus Day holiday, while the bond market will be closed.

Trump "pissed off" at China

Sources tell FOX Business' Edward Lawrence that President Donald Trump is "pissed off" after a briefing about China's new announcement of export controls. Now, a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping due to take place in South Korea in two weeks, is likely to be scrapped.

"I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so," he posted on Truth Social.

TRUMP THREATENS CHINA WITH TARIFF CLAPBACK

Trump also said he will be forced to financially counter the Chinese move. The source said large tariffs could be on the table.

A majority of the large sectors in the S&P fell, led by technology, energy and consumer discretionary, while utilities and consumer staples bucked the selling.

Broad selling hits most S&P sectors

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XLK TECHNOLOGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 278.44 -11.75 -4.05% XLE ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 85.22 -2.54 -2.89% XLY CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 228.75 -6.47 -2.75% XLU UTILITIES SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 90.21 -0.37 -0.41% XLP CONSUMER STAPLES SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 78.13 +0.09 +0.11%

The Magnificent Seven stocks saw hefty declines, led by Amazon, Meta, Nvidia and Tesla.

"This is all a game of high stakes poker going on between the US and China in this AI Revolution as we are also seeing more scrutiny in Beijing around Nvidia's golden chips," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a research note to clients.

"These moments we view as buying opportunities to own the winners in semis, software, Big Tech, and the AI future as in our view these tensions will not bubble up into a much more tense time vs. the nervous period of time we saw in April."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 216.37 -11.37 -4.99% META META PLATFORMS INC. 705.30 -28.21 -3.85% NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 183.04 -9.53 -4.95% TSLA TESLA INC. 413.49 -22.05 -5.06%

Investors did use the selloff to snap up more defensive names, including McDonald's, Coke and Pepsi.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 297.02 +3.21 +1.09% KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 67.05 +0.68 +1.02% PEP PEPSICO INC. 150.08 +5.37 +3.71%

Gold and silver hit records

Gold, a flight to safety, climbed above $4,000, hitting a fresh record. The yellow metal has gained about 50% this year and is among the top performing assets classes. Silver also hit a new high of $50 on Thursday and is sitting just below that level as of midday on Friday.

Investors were buying exchange-traded funds that track the precious metals on Friday, including the SPDR Gold Trust, the largest backed by physical gold, and ProShares Ultra Silver.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - USD ACC 369.10 +3.61 +0.99% AGU NO DATA AVAILABLE - - -

Oil falls below $60 per barrel

Trade war woes also hit oil prices, which fell below $60 per barrel. The U.S. Brent Oil ETF and the U.S. Oil Fund were sharply lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND - USD ACC 69.42 -3.08 -4.24% BNO UNITED STATES BRENT OIL FUND - USD ACC 28.49 -1.12 -3.78%

Energy giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Conoco Phillips all fell in tandem.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 110.75 -2.16 -1.91% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 148.90 -2.74 -1.81% COP CONOCOPHILLIPS 87.68 -4.28 -4.65%