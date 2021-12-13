Stocks eye gains, Apple nears milestone

U.S. stocks are set to kick off the week higher with the S&P sitting at a fresh record as investors eye the Federal Reserve's meeting, which concludes on Wednesday.

Dow futures inched up 0.08%, while the S&P 500 pointed to gains of 0.25% and the Nasdaq a stronger 0.4%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 4712.02 +44.57 +0.95% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35970.99 +216.30 +0.60% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15630.601036 +113.23 +0.73%

Apple shares are in focus with the tech giant on the cusp of becoming the first company valued at $3 trillion. Apple's nearest rival, Microsoft, is trailing with a value of $2.5 trillion.

APPLE SET TO BECOME FIRST $3T COMPANY

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 179.45 +4.89 +2.80% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 342.54 +9.44 +2.83%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who also founded SpaceX, was voted Time's "Person of the Year" with the public citing his tenacity to push the envelope as an influencer.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 1,017.03 +13.23 +1.32%

In auto-related news, Harley-Davidson will take is electric vehicle arm LiveWire public in what will be a first for a motorcycle company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOG HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC. 36.81 -0.21 -0.57%

"By building on Harley-Davidson's 118-year lineage, LiveWire's mission is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, leading the electrification of the sport. This transaction will give LiveWire the freedom to fund new product development and accelerate its go-to-market model," Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson said in a statement. The stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LVW.

In commodities, oil drifted lower hovering around the $71 per barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 52.03 +1.01 +1.98%

Overseas, Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised aid to shore up economic growth.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week at which higher U.S. inflation might influence a decision on when to start rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock markets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.