Stocks slip as earnings roll in Clorox slammed

U.S. stocks slipped even as better-than-expected quarterly earnings rolled in during what is the season's second busiest week for reports. The results are helping offset the wrangling in Washington after lawmakers missed the chance to extend the debt ceiling.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34760.78 -77.38 -0.22% SP500 S&P 500 4375.45 -11.71 -0.27% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14592.881598 -88.19 -0.60%

Consumer-related companies lead the parade as investors take in positive results from athletic retail giant Under Armour, which raised its full-year outlook after revenue rose 35% to $1.3 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UA UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 18.86 +0.76 +4.20%

"With a solid balance sheet and well-managed inventory, we're confident in our ability to drive well through 2021 as we get back on offense and make measured progress to returning to sustainable, profitable growth over the long-term," said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CLX THE CLOROX CO. 160.90 -20.28 -11.19%

Clorox shares were under pressure after the consumer giant signaled future sales will fall between 2% to 6% as the pandemic rush to load up on wipes and disinfectants normalizes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BP BP PLC 25.36 +1.29 +5.35%

In energy, BP pulled in $2.8 billion in profits prompting the oil giant to boost its dividend and buyback plan as oil continues to climb.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PEP PEPSICO, INC. 156.79 +0.47 +0.30%

In deal news, PepsiCo is selling a portion of its juice portfolio, which includes Tropicana and Naked, to private equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion while retaining a 39% noncontrolling interest in a newly formed joint venture.

PEPSI SELLING JUICE PORTFOLIO

China stocks, including Tencent, fell after the country's regulator denounced online gaming according to reports. Further evidence the government is wading deeper into oversight of pubically traded stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TME TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 10.34 -0.55 -5.08%

In commodities, oil slipped 1.5% to the $70 per barrel, while gold traded down 0.49% to $1,813 an ounce.

In Asia, equities fell across the board with the Nikkei 225 Index down 0.50%, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.16% and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.47%.