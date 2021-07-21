Stocks grind higher as earnings season rolls on

U.S. stock markets were higher Wednesday as investors sifted through numerous earnings reports ahead of a Senate vote on infrastructure.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34765.59 +253.60 +0.73% SP500 S&P 500 4345.09 +22.03 +0.51% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14522.785701 +23.91 +0.16%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 152 points, or 0.44%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.37% and 0.11%, respectively. The gains come a day after the major averages recouped most of the previous session’s losses, which included the worst day for the Dow since October.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said a procedural vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure package will proceed Wednesday despite the bill not being fully written. Republicans have said they cannot support a bill where the final text is unknown.

BOND YIELDS HOLD BIG CLUE ON INFLATION

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX, INC. 514.55 -16.50 -3.11%

In stocks, Netflix Inc. reported quarterly profit and subscriber growth that fell short of Wall Street estimates. The streaming giant confirmed plans to move into gaming, saying games would be included in subscriptions at no additional cost.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. 1,710.44 +131.31 +8.32%

Elsewhere, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. posted quarterly results that were ahead of expectations as digital sales grew 10.5% and made up 48.5% of all revenue.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 57.15 +1.30 +2.33%

Coca-Cola Co. beat on both the top and bottom lines and raised its full-year sales forecast as the reopening of restaurants, stadiums and theaters spurred a rebound in demand.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 168.45 -0.30 -0.18% MRNA MODERNA, INC. 297.27 -10.06 -3.27%

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson's profit and revenue exceeded analyst estimates and the drugmaker said it expects to sell $2.5 billion of its COVID-19 vaccine this year. In other pharma news, Moderna will be added to the S&P 500 at the close of trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOG HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. 41.71 -2.09 -4.77%

Harley-Davidson Inc. earnings and sales topped expectations as motorcycle sales surged 131% from a year ago.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose $1.38 to $68.58 a barrel and gold slumped $12.80 to $1,798.60 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

European bourses rallied across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 up 1.67% while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 advanced 1.56% and 1.04%, respectively.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.73%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.58% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.13%.