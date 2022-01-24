Stocks slip ahead of big earnings week, Bitcoin tumbles

U.S. stock futures slipped Monday morning as investors brace for a busy week of fourth-quarter earnings after what was the worst week for equities since March of 2020.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34265.37 -450.02 -1.30% SP500 S&P 500 4397.94 -84.79 -1.89% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13768.921815 -385.10 -2.72%

In stocks, Peloton shares in focus after the Wall Street Journal reported activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC is calling for CEO John Foley to fired after he denied reports that the company was pausing production on bikes and treads. The stock clocked its worst day in decade last Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 27.06 +2.84 +11.73%

Big-cap consumer and technology titans slated to report this week include Apple, Tesla, Microsoft and Intel.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 162.41 -2.10 -1.28% TSLA TESLA INC. 943.90 -52.37 -5.26% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 296.03 -5.57 -1.85% INTC INTEL CORP. 52.04 0.00 0.00%

Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve, which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation.

BANK OF AMERICA CEO: US ECONOMY WILL NORMALIZE IN 2023

Historically low interest rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years.

"The FOMC (Fed) meeting dominates the macro calendar this week and is likely to keep risk sentiment on the hesitant side with an end to QE and imminent rates hikes likely to be announced," economists Nicholas Mapa and Robert Carnell of ING said in a commentary.

Some economists believe the U.S. central bank needs to move faster to tamp down surging prices by raising rates. U.S. consumer prices rose 7% in December compared to a year earlier, the biggest increase in nearly four decades.

In crypto currencies, Bitcoin continued its slide to the $33,000 level.

GAS PRICES SEEING 'CALM BEFORE THE STORM,' GASBUDDY ANALYST WARNS

Meanwhile, shares were mixed Monday in Asia.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 55 cents to $85.69 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up 41 cents to $85.14 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, added 59 cents to $88.48 per barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.