Stocks poised for more records on Christmas Eve

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Grady Trimble discusses how Boeing is 'a crucial Dow component,' amid its 737 MAX issue and Dennis Muilenburg stepping down as CEO of the company. FOX Business contributor Gary B. Smith responds with more.

Stock market skyrockets, despite Boeing's ongoing problems

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a slightly higher open when trading begins for an abbreviated session on Christmas Eve.

The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

Stocks will trade until 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The bond market closes at 2:00 pm Eastern. Markets will be closed on Wednesday for the Christmas Day holiday.

Wall Street started the week with the S&P 500 notching its third-consecutive all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also set record highs.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28551.53+96.44+0.34%
SP500S&P 5003224.01+2.79+0.09%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8945.648571+20.69+0.23%

Shares of Boeing jumped on Monday after the company said its CEO had resigned, as the crisis related to its marquee 737 Max aircraft drags on.

Homebuilders fell broadly after the Commerce Department said new home sales increased in November at a slower rate than analysts expected.

Rising optimism around a “Phase 1” trade deal announced earlier this month between the United States and China has helped put investors in a buying mood.

Tokyo's Nikkei gained less than 0.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.7 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.2 percent lower.

In Europe, London's FTSE was higher by 0.1 percent and France's CACadded less than 0.1 percent. German markets were closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.