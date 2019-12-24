Stocks poised for more records on Christmas Eve

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a slightly higher open when trading begins for an abbreviated session on Christmas Eve.

The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

Stocks will trade until 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The bond market closes at 2:00 pm Eastern. Markets will be closed on Wednesday for the Christmas Day holiday.

Wall Street started the week with the S&P 500 notching its third-consecutive all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also set record highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28551.53 +96.44 +0.34% SP500 S&P 500 3224.01 +2.79 +0.09% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8945.648571 +20.69 +0.23%

Shares of Boeing jumped on Monday after the company said its CEO had resigned, as the crisis related to its marquee 737 Max aircraft drags on.

Homebuilders fell broadly after the Commerce Department said new home sales increased in November at a slower rate than analysts expected.

Rising optimism around a “Phase 1” trade deal announced earlier this month between the United States and China has helped put investors in a buying mood.

Tokyo's Nikkei gained less than 0.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.7 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.2 percent lower.

In Europe, London's FTSE was higher by 0.1 percent and France's CACadded less than 0.1 percent. German markets were closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.