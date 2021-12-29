Stocks mostly higher in thin year-end trade as investors eye omicron concerns

U.S. stocks opened mostly higher amid lingering worries about the coronavirus' omicron variant .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 88 points, or 0.24%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.140%. The Nasdaq Composite was flat.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36456.2 +57.99 +0.16% SP500 S&P 500 4785.72 -0.63 -0.01% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15722.459244 -59.26 -0.38%

Meanwhile, oil is trading around the $75 per barrel mark, down 0.46%.

On the economic data front, pending home sales fell 2.2% month over month in November, according to the National Association of Realtors. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected an increase of 0.5%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 1,070.76 -17.71 -1.63%

In stocks, Tesla shares fell more than 1% in early trade Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk finished exercising his stock options for next year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CALM CAL-MAINE FOODS INC. 36.50 -1.80 -4.69%

Cal-Maine Foods fell 6.6% in morning trade after earning 2 cents per share for its latest quarter, falling short of Wall Street's 30-cent consensus estimate.

