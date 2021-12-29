Stocks mostly higher in thin year-end trade as investors eye omicron concerns
Pending home sales fell 2.2% month over month in November
U.S. stocks opened mostly higher amid lingering worries about the coronavirus' omicron variant.
STOCK FUTURES FLAT AMID OMICRON CONCERNS
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 88 points, or 0.24%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.140%. The Nasdaq Composite was flat.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|36456.2
|+57.99
|+0.16%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4785.72
|-0.63
|-0.01%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|15722.459244
|-59.26
|-0.38%
Meanwhile, oil is trading around the $75 per barrel mark, down 0.46%.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
On the economic data front, pending home sales fell 2.2% month over month in November, according to the National Association of Realtors. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected an increase of 0.5%.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|1,070.76
|-17.71
|-1.63%
In stocks, Tesla shares fell more than 1% in early trade Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk finished exercising his stock options for next year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CALM
|CAL-MAINE FOODS INC.
|36.50
|-1.80
|-4.69%
Cal-Maine Foods fell 6.6% in morning trade after earning 2 cents per share for its latest quarter, falling short of Wall Street's 30-cent consensus estimate.
FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.