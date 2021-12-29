Expand / Collapse search
Stocks mostly higher in thin year-end trade as investors eye omicron concerns

Pending home sales fell 2.2% month over month in November

Amid omicron spread, risk is 'on' in the markets: Delancey Strategies president

U.S. stocks opened mostly higher amid lingering worries about the coronavirus' omicron variant

STOCK FUTURES FLAT AMID OMICRON CONCERNS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 88 points, or 0.24%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.140%. The Nasdaq Composite was flat.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36456.2 +57.99 +0.16%
SP500 S&P 500 4785.72 -0.63 -0.01%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15722.459244 -59.26 -0.38%

Meanwhile, oil is trading around the $75 per barrel mark, down 0.46%. 

On the economic data front, pending home sales fell 2.2% month over month in November, according to the National Association of Realtors. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected an increase of 0.5%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 1,070.76 -17.71 -1.63%

In stocks, Tesla shares fell more than 1% in early trade Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk finished exercising his stock options for next year. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CALM CAL-MAINE FOODS INC. 36.50 -1.80 -4.69%

Cal-Maine Foods fell 6.6% in morning trade after earning 2 cents per share for its latest quarter, falling short of Wall Street's 30-cent consensus estimate.

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.