Stocks continue to rise on hopes for trade war cease-fire

Global stock markets rose further on Friday on hopes that the United States and China will call time-out in their escalating trade feud.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 was up 0.3 percent at 5,344, while Germany' DAX rose 0.3 percent to 12,089. Britain's FTSE 100 also gained 0.3 percent, to 7,304. U.S. shares were also set to move higher, with Dow and S&P 500 futures both up 0.2 percent.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.2 percent to finish at 23,094.67. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.6 percent at 6,165.30. South Korea's Kospi added 1.4 percent to 2,318.25. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.0 percent to 27,286.41, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2 percent to 2,681.64.

TRADE FACTOR: China said Thursday that the U.S. government has invited it for talks on their escalating tariff dispute, ahead of a decision by President Donald Trump on whether to raise duties on $200 billion of Chinese imports. The move raised hopes for dialogue in the dispute, which risks having a big the impact on the Asian economy.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 33 cents to $68.92 a barrel. It slid 2.5 percent to $68.59 a barrel in New York on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 18 cents to $78.36 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.83 yen from 111.45 yen. The euro rose to $1.1702 from $1.1642.

