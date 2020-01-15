Expand / Collapse search
Stocks celebrate phase one trade deal with record highs

Manufacturing, tech giants come up winners

By FOXBusiness
Trump participates in signing ceremony of 'Phase One' China trade deal

U.S. stocks tagged record highs during a signing ceremony for the historic phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China.

All three of the major averages were trading in record territory with the Dow Jones Industrial Average leading the advance.

SP500S&P 5003290.61+7.46+0.23%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES29057.55+117.88+0.41%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9274.926504+23.60+0.26%

“This officially removes an overhang that has plagued technology names for the last year, with the poster child Apple and semiconductor stocks front and center,” wrote Dan Ives, managing director at the Los Angeles-based investment bank Wedbush Securities.

Big-tech names like the iPhone maker as well as Microsoft and Alphabet, Google's parent, all jumped on the news.

AAPLAPPLE INC.314.22+1.54+0.49%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.163.47+1.33+0.82%
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,435.42+4.83+0.34%

Chipmakers AMD, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments fell.

AMDADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.48.62+0.41+0.85%
QCOMQUALCOMM INC.89.71-0.85-0.94%
TXNTEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED129.16-1.51-1.16%

As did the Chinese companies traded in the U.S. like Alibaba, JD.com and Weibo.

BABAALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD225.70-0.79-0.35%
JDJD.COM INC39.98-0.31-0.77%
WBWEIBO CORPORATION50.36-0.05-0.10%

The trade-sensitive names Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies were mixed.

BABOEING COMPANY331.14-1.21-0.36%
CATCATERPILLAR INC.145.79-0.89-0.61%
UTXUNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION151.95+0.41+0.27%

“While the tariff issue in the near-term is removed and a dark cloud is cleared, now the focus shifts to the details and roadmap for a phase two deal and the specifics around IP protection and other forced technology-transfer issues which make this a murky situation,” Ives said.