Stocks cautiously higher after upbeat comments on US-China trade

U.S. stocks were poised Wednesday for a modestly higher open after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate panel that U.S.-China trade talks were near their conclusion.

"Our hope is that we are in the final weeks of having an agreement," he told the Senate Finance Committee.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25554.66 -96.22 -0.38% SP500 S&P 500 2791.52 +8.22 +0.30% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7591.031111 +32.97 +0.44%

His comments, plus soft inflation data, helped offset concerns about the U.K.'s Brexit issues and prospects for the global economy to slow its rate of growth.

British lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's revised Brexit deal, raising uncertainty about what happens on March 29 when -- without a deal -- the nation will automatically leave the European Union, terminating trading arrangements that have been in effect since Britain has been in the EU.

Investors also remained concerned about the European Central Bank's downward revisions in its forecast for global economic growth and inflation. At the heart of that downward revision are signs that China's rate of growth is slowing, the result of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to open up 0.15 percent, the S&P 500 was set to open higher by 0.27 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite appeared poised to open 0.40 percent higher.

Shares of Boeing were expected to extend losses that have fallen into correction territory since a 737 Max 8 jet crashed for the second time in approximately five months.

Asian stocks ended the day lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down 0.99 percent, the Hang Sang ended lower by 0.39 percent and the Shanghai Composite was off 1.09 percent.

European equities traded in a tight range. The FTSE 100 was up 0.23 percent, Germany's DAX was flat and France's CAC 40 added 0.41 percent.

On Tuesday, as Boeing shares extended losses, hammering the Dow, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher.