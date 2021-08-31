Stocks slip as S&P 500 closes in on seventh straight monthly gain

U.S. stocks posted modest losses Tuesday morning as the S&P 500 closed in on its seventh straight monthly gain.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35343.07 -56.77 -0.16% SP500 S&P 500 4521.08 -7.71 -0.17% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15224.916348 -40.97 -0.27%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42 points, or 0.12%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.14% and 0.47%, respectively.

All three of the major averages are set for gains in August ahead of the month’s final trading day. The Nasdaq was higher by 4.04% while the S&P 500 advanced 3.04% and the Dow gained 1.33%.

In economic news, the Case-Shiller home price index rose 19.1% in June, its biggest gain on record.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 290.62 -56.88 -16.37%

In stocks, Zoom Communications Inc. reported quarterly revenue that exceeded $1 billion for the first time, but warned of slowing demand for its video-conferencing service as the pandemic-driven boom wanes. Both earnings and sales were ahead of estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 42.84 -0.80 -1.83%

Elsewhere, Robinhood Markets Inc. was under pressure for a second day after U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler told Barron’s he was looking into banning payment for order flow, which is the company’s main revenue stream.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MLM MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. 385.10 +2.97 +0.78%

In deals, building materials company Martin Marietta Materials Inc. agreed to buy Spanish conglomerate Ferrovial’s U.S.-based Southern Crushed Concrete unit for approximately $140 million, Reuters reports, citing a source with knowledge of the negotiations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CRWD CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. 285.08 -1.29 -0.45%

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is scheduled to report its quarterly results after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Overseas markets were choppy.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX 30 ticked up 0.05% and France’s CAC 40 declined 0.17% as eurozone inflation reached a 10-year high. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.6%.

Asian bourses rallied across the board with China’s Shanghai Composite advancing 0.45%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbing 1.08% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rising 1.33%.