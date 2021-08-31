Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Consumer confidence tumbles to lowest level since February

Confidence fell 11.3 points to 113.8 in August

close
Cornerstone Macro co-founder and chief economist Nancy Lazar argues that stimulus is keeping consumer spending numbers strong. video

Consumers have 'buying power' in current economy: Expert

Cornerstone Macro co-founder and chief economist Nancy Lazar argues that stimulus is keeping consumer spending numbers strong.

Consumer confidence this month fell to the lowest level since February as concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and inflation resulted in a less favorable view of the economy. 

Confidence plunged by 11.3 points to 113.8 in August, according to The Conference Board. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected a reading of 124. 

The Present Situation Index, which is based on consumers’ assessment of current business conditions and the labor market, fell to 147.3 from 157.2 last month. The Expectations Index, which measures consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and the job market, declined to 91.4 from 103.8. 

"Spending intentions for homes, autos, and major appliances all cooled somewhat," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board. 

The percentage of consumers who said business conditions are "good" declined to 19.9% from 24.6%. At the same time, 54.6% of consumers said jobs are "plentiful," down from 55.2% in July. 

Americans were also less optimistic about the short-term outlooks for business conditions, jobs and financial prospects.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"While the resurgence of COVID-19 and inflation concerns have dampened confidence, it is too soon to conclude this decline will result in consumers significantly curtailing their spending in the months ahead," Franco said. 