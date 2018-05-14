Stock rally set to continue as market risks ease

U.S. shares rose Monday as several telecom equipment makers gained from a President Trump tweet that he's working with Chinese President Xi to find a way to get Chinese smartphone maker ZTE "back into business fast."

If the session closes with the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher it will be the eighth consecutive gain for the blue-chip index.

Acacia Communications surged 17%, and Oclaro, Lumentum Holdings, Finisar and Applied Optoelectronics were up by several percentage points.

The Dow increased 0.27%, the S&P 500 added 0.17% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.23%.

U.S. crude was off 0.11% at $70.78, and gold slipped fractionally to $1,3.19.

On Friday, shares edged higher, with the Dow snapping a two-week losing streak, as geopolitical tensions eased and investors welcomed mild inflation. The Dow rallied 91.64 points, or 0.37%, to 24,831.17. The S&P 500 added 4.65 points, or 0.1%, to 2,727.72. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.09 points, or 0.03%, to 7,402.88.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24946.67 +115.50 +0.47% SP500 S&P 500 2737.49 +9.77 +0.36% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7439.0362 +36.15 +0.49%

The Dow jumped for the seventh consecutive day, marking the blue-chip index's longest winning streak in six months. The 30-member Dow remains roughly 6.7% below its last record close, which was set in late January.

A dozen S&P 500 companies will report earnings this week, with the emphasis on retail. Among the retailers reporting this week, Home Depot, Macy’s and Walmart.

Investors will also get the latest report on retail sales Tuesday morning.

In Asia, China stocks rose on Monday amid signs of easing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. The Shangha Composite rose 0.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed more than 1%. Japan’s Nikkei rose to a 3 ½ month high with a gain of gain of 0.5%.

European markets fell with London’s FTSE down 0.26%. Germany’s DAX was down 0.47% and France CAC was off 0.24%.

FOX Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this article.