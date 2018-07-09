Stock rally continues following jobs report

Stock futures jumped to start the week, adding to gains from Friday’s session that was powered by a better-than-expected jobs report.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.50%. The S&P 500 added 0.35% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.36%.

Chinese shares bounced despite heightened trade tensions between Washington and Beijing after each imposed major tariffs on the other's goods last week.

The Shanghai Composite ended the session 2.5%, its biggest one-day rise in 2-years.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was higher by 1.5%.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day up 1.21%

Advertisement

Stocks rose Friday after a strong jobs report overshadowed U.S.-China tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 99.74 points, or 0.41%, to 24,456.48. The S&P 500 climbed 23.21 points, or 0.84%, to 2,759.82. The Nasdaq Composite rallied 101.96 points, or 1.34%, to 7,688.39.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24456.48 +99.74 +0.41% SP500 S&P 500 2759.82 +23.21 +0.85% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7688.3872 +101.96 +1.34%

The U.S. economy added 213,000 jobs in June with the unemployment rate rising to 4%. Wage growth remained steady at 2.7% even though hourly wages inched higher by 0.2%.

Economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected the U.S. economy would have added 195,000 jobs in June with the unemployment rate holding steady at May’s 3.8%, which was the lowest since April 2000.

Investors are looking ahead to Friday when the earnings season for banks gets underway. Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo will all report results on that day.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.