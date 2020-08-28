Stock market's trailblazing pace buoys Trump's reelection odds

The stock market has battled back from its COVID-19 induced plunge and is on a record-setting pace during a critical period for President Trump’s reelection bid.

Continue Reading Below

The S&P 500 has soared 60% since bottoming on March 23, and is on track eclipse the pace and size of the epic rebound that followed the 1938 crash. The index has gained 8.6% so far this year, settling at 3,508.

“S&P 500 greater than 3630 by Election Day makes rally Greatest Of All Time (speed & magnitude),” wrote Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America.

The stock market’s comeback, backstopped by unprecedented support from the Federal Reserve, has also been fueled by investor optimism surrounding a recovery from the sharpest slowdown of the post-World War II era and increased optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine will be discovered by the end of the year.

CHINA CASHES IN ON AMERICA'S CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

Looking at the data, the rally is a sign that investors are placing their bets that Trump will remain in office for another term.

Since 1984, the S&P 500 has been a perfect nine for nine in picking the president when looking at its performance in the three months leading up to Election Day, according to data from broker-dealer LPL Financial. The index, which has correctly picked 87% of all winners, is up 6.4% since Aug. 3, which is the start of the three-month run-up to the election.

A higher stock market during that time has indicated the incumbent’s party would win while a lower stock market has represented a change in control.

However, not everyone believes a strong stock market means investors are betting on four more years of Trump tax cuts and deregulation.

Greg Valliere, chief U.S. strategist at Toronto-based AGF Investments, which has nearly $39.5 billion in assets, thinks the strong stock market is a result of the unprecedented support provided by the Federal Reserve. Still, he noted that the race for the White House is tightening.

“There's a widespread belief that this is not going to be a Joe Biden landslide, which everybody was talking about in late July,” Valliere told FOX Business, pointing to the former vice president’s shrinking lead in the betting markets which on Friday had fallen to a 4.2-point spread from 24.1 at the end July, according to RealClear Politics.

He surmises that a number of wild cards between now and Election Day could sway the outcome of the election, including a COVID-19 vaccine, Congress reaching a deal on more stimulus and further urban unrest.

Any of those outcomes could help steer the direction of the stock market, which is leaving what is typically its most successful three months during an eleection year and heading into some possible turbulence ahead of the vote.

The S&P 500 has, on average, lost 0.27% in the month of September during election years and another 0.29% in October.

Trump and Biden will square off in three debates, the final being just 12 days before the Nov. 3 election, giving candidates a final chane to make an impression on undecided voters.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In the end, the election will be decided on two issues, according to Valliere.

“If Trump loses, he'll lose because of his handling of the virus, he said. “If he wins, I think the major reason is that people see the stock market and the economy doing better.”