Stock markets flat amid new China pessimism, disappointing Netflix 2Q earnings

Wall Street was largely flat in pre-market activity on Thursday as the outlook for a trade deal with China dims and a rare decline in subscribers at Netflix sends its stock plummeting.

The streaming site posted a loss of 126,000 paid users in the U.S. and missed expectations for international additions, a key area of growth for the firm, in the second quarter. Executives attributed the shortfalls to a weak slate of content. Netflix shares were down double-digits in futures trading on the news.

Meanwhile, President Trump on Wednesday took another dig at China, blasting its slowing economy and touting the U.S.'s economic strength at a rally on Wednesday, as the two nations seek to restart trade talks. But Trump and top White House officials are cautioning that any agreement is far in the future, spurring pessimism among investors that a deal is possible.

In other earnings news, UnitedHealth Group on Thursday raised its 2019 profit outlook after beating estimates for financial results through June. Underscoring the growth is a 13.4 percent growth in revenue at Optum, the insurer’s in-house pharmacy benefit manager, to $28 billion.

The middleman drug price negotiators are in the midst of a victory lap after the Trump administration decided to abandon a proposal that would have eliminated the arcane drug rebates that flow from pharmaceutical firms to Optum and other PBMs.

Morgan Stanley wrapped up earnings season for the big banks, topping estimates with a 2Q profit of $1.23 per share on revenue of $10.2 billion.

Microsoft and Novartis are among the other firms that report second-quarter earnings today.