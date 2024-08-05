Expand / Collapse search
Stock market sell-off sparks ominous trending topics on social media

Market meltdown sends X users into panic mode, predicting doom

Market expert predicts 'more carnage' in the future

Market expert predicts ‘more carnage’ in the future

Circle Squared Alternative Investments CEO Jeff Sica argues there's a problem in the credit market as he weighs in on the market selloff.

A broad sell-off in markets across the globe prompted foreboding messages to trend on social media Monday, as a combination of economic and geopolitical unrest sparked fears that troubled times are ahead.

The hashtag #Black Monday was trending on social media platform X after Japanese stocks suffered their largest single-day decline since Black Monday, Oct. 19, 1987, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 22%, triggering the beginning of a global market decline.

X logo on smartphone

A widespread sell-off in global markets coupled with Middle East unrest prompted a series of ominous trending topics on X on Monday. (Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The market meltdowns intensified throughout the morning, spreading to Europe and the U.S. as the words "The Dow" and "Great Depression" began trending on the site.

STUART VARNEY: WHEN DOES THE STOCK MARKET SELLOFF STOP?

Terms linked to the Biden-Harris administration also took hold, with #KamalaCrash becoming a top hashtag, apparently in reference to Vice President Harris, the Democrat nominee for president.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers' 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024, in Houston. "#KamalaCrash" was a top trending hashtag on social media site X on Monday as markets tumbled across the globe. (Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

"Bidenomics," the administration's name for its economic policies, was also trending, showing up in more than 50,000 posts.

BIDEN SAID HE ‘CURED THE ECONOMY’ DAYS BEFORE RECESSION FEARS SPARK MARKET SELL-OFF

But it wasn't just the stock markets driving ominous messages to trend in the social media space.

Stock market sell-off is not 1- or 2-day event: Bahnsen

Stock market sell-off is not 1- or 2-day event: Bahnsen

Bahnsen Group Managing Partner David Bahnsen discusses whether the Federal Reserve is to blame for the market sell-off and what investors should do on "Varney & Co."

The term "Middle East" was cited in 156,0000 posts amid fears that escalating tensions between Israel and Iran could expand into broader conflict in the region, and the situation contributed to the term "WWIII" trending on X, with more than 67,000 posts mentioning the potential of a third World War breaking out.