Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stock futures rise as Trump signals 'economic policies' ahead to stop financial market mayhem

Trump is promising economic rescue efforts to ease the financial mayhem infecting markets.

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump speaks on how the U.S. is handling the coronavirus outbreak economically speaking during a briefing at the White House. video

Trump to ask Senate for payroll tax relief amid coronavirus

President Trump speaks on how the U.S. is handling the coronavirus outbreak economically speaking during a briefing at the White House.

U.S. stock futures, which opened with a triple-digit loss Monday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2,013 points, its worst one-day point drop ever, quickly reversed course.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose after President Trump led an update with the coronavirus task force.

The major futures indexes are indicated a gain of 2.4 percent when Wall Street opens on Tuesday.

"We are taking care of the American public," Trump promised, noting he and his team are evaluating a number of options to do just that.

Those include a potential payroll tax cut, a backstop for hourly wage earners so nobody will "miss a paycheck" and ongoing conversations with hard-hit industries including the airlines and hotels. He also discussed working with the Small Business Administration on a loan program for those impacted.

Trump said he will talk more about those economic policies on Tuesday which "will be major," he promised.

WALL ST. CEOS SUMMONED TO WHITE HOUSE AMID STOCK CARNAGE

On Monday, the Dow, along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost over 7 percent apiece. The extreme selling was a combination of more cases of the coronavirus as well as a price war on oil between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES23851.02-2,013.76-7.79%
SP500S&P 5002746.56-225.81-7.60%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7950.675746-624.94-7.29%

Oil, which tumbled an unprecedented 30 percent plus during the Monday session, also rebounded slightly. The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, hugged the $33 per barrel level, while Brent, the global benchmark, hovered around the $36 per barrel level.

The Schork Report founder and editor Stephen Schork, Gibbs Wealth Management president and CIO Erin Gibbs and Capital Wealth Planning chief market strategist Jeff Saut discusses oil prices, coronavirus fears and markets. Video

In Asian markets on Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei traded lower by 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.7 percent and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.6 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS