Stocks slide as 10-year yield hits 14-month high

U.S. equity markets opened mixed Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision and bond yields hit their highest level in 14 months.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33086.01 +70.64 +0.21% SP500 S&P 500 3950.26 -23.86 -0.60% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13306.799989 -218.40 -1.61%

The S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq were lower by 0.51% and 1.3%, respectively. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved back above the 33,000 level with modest gains. Components Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. outperformed as the selloff in the U.S. Treasury market caused the yield curve to steepen.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 354.53 +9.34 +2.71% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 160.75 +5.71 +3.68%

The Dow closed at a record high Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate near zero and reiterated its pledge to use all of the tools at its disposal, if necessary. The central bank lifted its growth and inflation forecasts for the current year.

The Fed’s comments caused further selling of U.S. Treasurys on Thursday with the 10-year yield rallying 11 basis points to 1.75%, its highest level since January 2020.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QQQ INVESCO QQQ NASDAQ 100 315.75 -6.15 -1.91% AAPL APPLE, INC. 122.05 -2.71 -2.17% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 232.51 -4.53 -1.91%

In stocks, the sharp rise in bond yields weighed on technology shares with Tesla Inc., Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. all underperforming.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COHR COHERENT 268.26 +11.44 +4.45%

In deal news, II-VI Inc. raised its takeover bid for Coherent Inc. to $7 billion, trumping an offer made a day prior by Lumentum Holdings. The new offer would pay Coherent shareholders $220 in cash and 0.91 II-VI shares for each share they own.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKLA NIKOLA CORP. 15.40 -0.99 -6.04%

Elsewhere, Nikola Motor Corp. said South Korean partner Hanwha Corp. has decided to halve its 5.65% stake in the electric truck maker. The two companies will maintain their strategic partnership.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DG DOLLAR GENERAL 174.17 -13.68 -7.28% WSM WILLIAMS-SONOMA 162.83 +26.50 +19.44%

In earnings, Dollar General Corp. warned same-store sales would be flat to lower from a year ago due to difficult comparisons. Quarterly results were mixed with earnings missing Wall Street estimates and revenue outpacing forecasts. Williams-Sonoma, however, raised its dividend 17% and announced a $1 billion buyback.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid $1.26 to $63.34 a barrel while gold lost $6.30 to $1,720.80 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

Germany’s DAX 30 outperformed in Europe, trading up 0.83%, while France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.12% and 0.24%, respectively.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index ticked up 0.51%, Japan’s Nikkei rallied 1.01% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 1.28%.