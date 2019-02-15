Stocks trade higher on China-US talks optimism

Stocks were trading higher on Friday as progress was reported in this week’s trade meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials.

Talks will continue next week in Washington. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement the two economic superpowers "will continue working on all outstanding issues in advance of the March 1, 2019, deadline."

Investors are also keeping an eye on Washington as a Friday midnight deadline remains for a spending bill to be signed by President Trump that will avert another partial-government shutdown.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25729.93 +290.54 +1.14% SP500 S&P 500 2764.67 +18.94 +0.69% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7461.07 +34.12 +0.46%

The president will make a statement from the White House Rose Garden at 10 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the president will sign the bill, but also declare a national emergency and move forward with construction of his campaign-promised border wall.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve said on Friday manufacturing production slumped 0.9 percent last month. The expectation was for output to rise 0.1 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg PEP PEPSICO INC. 114.70 +2.11 +1.87% KO COCA-COLA COMPANY 45.84 +0.25 +0.55% DE DEERE & COMPANY 160.67 -1.75 -1.08%

PepsiCo forecast a surprise drop in full-year profit on Friday, as the snack and beverage company spent heavily on marketing and developing new products in a bid to claw back market share from Coca-Cola Co. The company said it expects 2019 adjusted profit per share to drop 3 percent to $5.50, while analysts on average had expected a 3.5 percent rise to $5.86 per share.

Deere & Co's earnings on Friday missed Wall Street's estimates, hurt by higher raw materials and logistics costs as well as by slowing trade between the United States and its partners, particularly China. For the quarter ended Jan. 28, the company reported an adjusted profit of $1.54 per share, up 14 percent from a year earlier, but below analyst estimates of $1.76 per share.

In Asian markets on Friday, China’s Shanghai composite fell 1.9 percent for the day, but rose 2.5 percent for the week. Hong Kong’s hang Seng fell the same 1.9 percent for the session on lackluster Chinese economic data. The Hang Seng lost 0.2 percent for the week. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.1 percent, but added 2.8 percent for the week.

In Europe, London’s FTSE rose 0.7 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 1.8 percent and France’s CAC was up 1.7 percent.