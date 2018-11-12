Stock futures trade cautiously to start the week

Monday is Veterans Day, however it will be a regular trading day for the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. The Bond market however will be closed.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.05 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.10 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.41 percent.

Third quarter earnings season is winding down, but there is more to come this week.

We’ll get results from three Dow companies: retailers Home Depot (Tuesday) and Walmart (Wednesday), and computer networking giant Cisco Systems (Thursday). We’ll also hear from a dozen S&P 500 firms, including a slew of big retailing names such as JC Penney, Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25989.3 -201.92 -0.77% SP500 S&P 500 2781.01 -25.82 -0.92% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7406.9021 -123.98 -1.65%

Stocks fell across the board Friday with 8 of the 10 S&P sectors down led by technology and consumer discretionary names. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid over 201 points, the Nasdaq Composite 123.98 points and the S&P 500 25.69.

Advertisement

Economic data released Friday included producer prices. The producer-price index for October rose 0.6%, above the 0.2% economists were expecting, suggesting the price of goods in the U.S. heated up during the month.

In Asian markets on Monday, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.7 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day up 0.1 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened up by 1.1 percent, Germany’s DAX was higher by 0.3 percent and France’s CAC added 0.5 percent.

FOX Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this report