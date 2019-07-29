Stock futures trade cautiously to start a week with a Fed meeting, trade talks and jobs

There will be plenty of events to drive the markets this week.

Investors are bracing for the busiest week of second-quarter earnings season, with 7 Dow members and 159 companies in the S&P 500, or almost one-third of the benchmark index, posting results.

The three major U.S. equity markets are trading little changed.

Among the highlights are Apple on Tuesday, General Electric and Fiat Chrysler on Wednesday, General Motors, Cigna and Verizon on Thursday, and oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron on Friday.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China will resume on Tuesday, two months after negotiations broke down.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will hold talks on Tuesday and Wednesday in Shanghai with a delegation led by China's economy czar, Vice Premier Liu He.

The tariff hikes are battering exporters on both sides and disrupting trade in goods from soybeans to medical devices.

The Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meting on Tuesday with the possibility of an interest rate cut on the table. The central bank will announce its decision on Wednesday afternoon.

The week will end with the most important report of the month, the July employment report.