Stock futures trade cautiously on interest rate concerns

Equity futures were pointing to a lower open, following a day that saw stocks give back some gains from Tuesday’s big rally.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.14 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.19 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.21 percent.

On Wednesday, the Fed's minutes for its September meeting showed all policy makers agreed to raise key interest rates for a third time in 2018 with many open to further hikes.

The Dow closed 91.74 points lower, or 0.36 percent, to 25,706.68. The S&P 500 ticked 0.71 points lower to 2,809.21. The Nasdaq Composite lost 2.79 points, or 0.04 percent, closing at 7,642.70.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25706.68 -91.74 -0.36% SP500 S&P 500 2809.21 -0.71 -0.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7642.7028 -2.79 -0.04%

IBM's shares were lower as a result of the company missing revenue expectations in its latest earnings, while Home Depot was downgraded by Credit Suisse.

Advertisement

Two Dow members report earnings on Thursday – financial heavyweights Travelers in the morning and American Express in the afternoon. We’ll also get July-September figures from Philip Morris, Blackstone Group, Paypal and Skechers to name a few.

On the economic calendar, traders will get the weekly jobless claims numbers in addition to the latest reading on manufacturing activity in the Mid-Atlantic region.

In Asian markets, China’s Shanghai Composite shed as much as 2.6 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.7 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei average ended the day down 0.8 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded up 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.6 percent and France’s CAC was also up 0.6 percent.

Fox Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this report