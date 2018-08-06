Stock futures tentative ahead of Iran sanctions

On Tuesday just after midnight U.S. Eastern time, the Trump administration will bring back a series of sanctions against Iran that had been waived under the Iran nuclear deal.

It was an Obama-era agreement that gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

In May 2018 President Trump announces that he was backing out of the Iran Nuclear Deal.

This will just be the first wave with the remainder reimposed in November.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.06%. The S&P 500 added 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.08%.

It will be a relatively quiet week for economic news now that the monthly jobs report is out of the way.

The U.S. economy added 157,000 jobs in July, below the 190,000 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from June's 4%. Monthly wage growth was 0.3%. Both wage growth and the unemployment rate met expectations.

China on Friday said it's planning tariffs on about $60 billion worth of U.S. imports, saying that the measure is to “guard its interests and keep trade frictions from escalating.”

Stocks rose Friday as traders digested the highly anticipated monthly jobs report while understanding the latest trade-related headlines.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25462.58 +136.42 +0.54% SP500 S&P 500 2840.35 +13.13 +0.46% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7812.0145 +9.33 +0.12%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 136.42 points, or 0.54%, to 25,462.58. The S&P 500 climbed 13.13 points, about 0.4%, to 2,840.35. The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.33 points, or 0.12%, at 7,812.02.

The blue-chip Dow and the S&P closed the week in positive territory, extending their winning streaks to five weeks.

The parade of corporate earnings continues on Monday with reports from Cardinal Health, Newell Brands, Sea World, Sotheby’s and Tyson Foods before the bell.

After the markets close, we’ll get reports from Hertz, Marriott, Tenet Healthcare and Weight Watchers.

In Asian markets, late on Friday, the People's Bank of China raised the reserve requirement on some foreign exchange forward positions, making it more expensive to bet against the Chinese currency.

China’s Shanghai was lower by 1.0 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.5 percent.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day lower by 0.1 percent.

FOX Business' Leia Klingel contributed to this article.