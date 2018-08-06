PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi stepping down

PepsiCo said Monday its CEO, Indra Nooyi, would step down after 12 years in the position, and named President Ramon Laguarta as her successor.

Nooyi will step down Oct. 3 after serving 24 years – the past 12 as chief executive – with the company and will remain chairman until early 2019, the company said.

“Ramon Laguarta's unanimous appointment follows a systematic and thorough succession process by the Board of Directors. Laguarta equally represents continuity and the necessary agility for PepsiCo,” said Daniel Vasella, chairman of the board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Laguarta has been with the PepsiCo for 22 years, becoming president in 2017 where he oversaw global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs. He previously served as CEO of PepsiCo’s Europe Sub-Saharan Africa division and president of the company’s Eastern Europe region.