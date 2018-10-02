Stock futures take a breather after trade-fueled rally

Equity futures were pointing lower following a day that saw stocks gain on the back of a new trade agreement involving the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.25 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.22 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.31 percent.

Stocks surged Monday to start the new quarter after Canada and the U.S. reached a trade deal that also brings Mexico in on a trilateral agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 192.9 points, or 0.73 percent, to 26,651.21. The S&P 500 rose 10.61 points, about 0.3 percent, to 2,924.59. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 9.05 points, or 0.11 percent, to 8,037.3.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26651.21 +192.90 +0.73% SP500 S&P 500 2924.59 +10.61 +0.36% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8037.3021 -9.05 -0.11%

In corporate news, equities also got a lift from GE, whose shares popped about 7 percent after the struggling conglomerate replaced John Flannery as CEO with H. Lawrence Culp Jr. In addition, shares of Tesla surged about 17 percent on news that company founder Elon Musk has agreed to step down as chairman for no less than three years.

On Tuesday, traders will see the latest earnings news from PepsiCo, while the major automakers will release sales figures for September.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei ended the day with a gain of 0.1 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, returning from a holiday, fell 1.9 percent.

China’s Shanghai was closed for a holiday.

In European trading, London’s FTSE opened lower by 0.4 percent, Germany’s DAX fell 0.9 percent and France’s CAC declined 0.6 percent.