Stock futures slip ahead of ADP jobs report

U.S. stock indexes were set for a lower open Wednesday ahead of the latest look into the health of the labor market.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 64 points, or 0.18%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.15% and 0.06%, respectively.

The July ADP Employment report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET and is expected to show the U.S. economy added 653,000 workers last month, down from 692,000 in June.

In stocks, Robinhood Markets Inc. remained in focus a day after soaring past its $38 initial public offering price.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares were also under close scrutiny after splitting apart from L Brands on Tuesday and soaring 27% in their stock market debut.

In earnings, CVS Health Corp. beat on both the top and bottom lines and raised its full-year earnings forecast amid signs consumer shopping patterns and use of health care benefits are normalizing.

General Motors Co. swung to a quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast as it continued to prioritize high-margin vehicles amid the global chip shortage. Strong demand for used cars continued to drive record results for GM Financial.

Lyft Inc. reported revenue surged 125% from a year ago as ridership continued to rebound from pandemic levels. The ride-hailing company said it had 17.14 million riders last quarter, down from 21.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard Inc. topped Wall Street estimates and announced the departure of two executives as it looks to improve its culture in the wake of a gender-bias lawsuit.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 28 cents to $70.28 a barrel and gold edged up $2.50 to $1816.60 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

European bourses rallied across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 up 0.86%, France’s CAC 40 gaining 0.59% and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.47%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.88% and 0.85%, respectively, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.21%.