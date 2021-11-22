Stock futures rise to start the week

U.S. stock futures ticked higher, putting Wall Street indexes on course to post gains after Monday’s opening bell.

Futures on the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open.

European stocks advanced Monday. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% in morning trade. Consumer staples and healthcare sectors led gains while utilities and information technology sectors lost ground.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 added 0.3%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 gained 0.2%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 added 0.2% and Germany’s DAX gained 0.1%.

The British pound fell 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.34, whereas the Swiss franc and the euro strengthened 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.3% to $79.09 a barrel. Gold declined 0.3% to $1,845.50 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields were down to minus 0.341% and the yield on U.K. 10-year gilts was up to 0.889%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were up to 1.559% from 1.535% on Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia, indexes were mixed as Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%, whereas Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.5%.

