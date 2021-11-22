Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Stock futures rise to start the week

U.S. existing-home sales figures are due at 10 a.m. ET

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 19

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher, putting Wall Street indexes on course to post gains after Monday’s opening bell.

Futures on the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open.

European stocks advanced Monday. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% in morning trade. Consumer staples and healthcare sectors led gains while utilities and information technology sectors lost ground.

KUDLOW: ‘WE TRULY HAVE TOO MUCH MONEY CHASING TOO FEW GOODS’

Specialist Anthony Rinaldi, left, and trader Timothy Nick work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Associated Press)

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 added 0.3%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 gained 0.2%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 added 0.2% and Germany’s DAX gained 0.1%.

The British pound fell 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.34, whereas the Swiss franc and the euro strengthened 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.3% to $79.09 a barrel. Gold declined 0.3% to $1,845.50 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields were down to minus 0.341% and the yield on U.K. 10-year gilts was up to 0.889%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were up to 1.559% from 1.535% on Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

FED PICK, BLACK FRIDAY, AND JOHN DEERE EARNINGS TOP WEEK AHEAD

In Asia, indexes were mixed as Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%, whereas Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.5%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.