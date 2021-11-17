Fed pick, Black Friday and John Deere earnings top week ahead

The upcoming week is a short one with markets slated to close on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday and an abbreviated session on Friday.

The Nasdaq is sitting in record territory after closing above 16,000 for the first time on Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 finished lower on global COVID-19 concerns.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35601.98 -268.97 -0.75% SP500 S&P 500 4697.96 -6.58 -0.14% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 16057.43748 +63.73 +0.40%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 11/22

Kicking off the week for earnings will be Urban Outfitters and Zoom Video Communications after the bell. Investors will also take in existing home sales and the national activity index.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % URBN URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. 36.17 -1.28 -3.42% ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 251.30 -4.45 -1.74%

In addition, Monday marks the deadline for farmers to apply for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Pandemic Response and Safety grants, which will distribute approximately 200,000 awards ranging between $1,500 and $20,000 to food processors, distributors, farmers markets and producers to help address COVID-19 related costs incurred between Jan. 27, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, including measures to protect workers against the virus. The program has total funding of $650 million.

Tuesday 11/23

Earnings will ramp up on Tuesday with Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle Outfitters, Best Buy, Burlington Stores, Cracker Barrel, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dollar Tree, JM Smucker, Jack in the Box, and Medtronic all reporting before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ANF ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. 45.19 -2.66 -5.56% AEO AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. 26.93 -1.28 -4.54% BBY BEST BUY CO., INC. 136.13 +0.52 +0.38% BURL BURLINGTON STORES 264.97 -9.95 -3.62% CBRL CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. 141.95 -0.62 -0.43% DKS DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. 138.59 -1.66 -1.18% DLTR DOLLAR TREE, INC. 134.96 +0.71 +0.53% SJM THE J. M. SMUCKER CO. 124.31 -1.54 -1.22% JACK JACK IN THE BOX, INC. 97.47 -0.33 -0.34% MDT MEDTRONIC PLC 117.22 -0.45 -0.38%

Dell Technologies, Gap, HP, and Nordstrom will take the spotlight after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DELL DELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 55.02 -0.88 -1.57% GPS GAP, INC. 24.07 -0.73 -2.94% HPQ HP, INC. 31.45 +0.04 +0.13% JWN NORDSTROM, INC. 32.74 -2.25 -6.43%

Macy's will also begin offering the majority of its Black Friday deals on Tuesday. The sale will run through Saturday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % M MACY'S, INC. 34.71 -2.66 -7.12%

In addition, a 150% premium bonus will be given to American Airlines flight attendants who work from Tuesday through Nov. 29.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 19.28 -0.11 -0.57%

American Airlines flight attendants who work from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2 will be able to earn a second 150% bonus, while those who have no absences between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 will receive a 300% premium bonus for the holiday hours they work.

Wednesday 11/24

John Deere will wrap up the week for earnings on Wednesday. The results come a week after a month-long strike by the company's union employees ended. Members of the United Auto Workers union voted 61% to 39% in favor of a deal that includes an $8,500 ratification bonus, an immediate 10% increase in wages with further increases over the life of the six-year agreement, and other benefits including retirement boosts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DE DEERE & CO. 346.15 -10.96 -3.07%

It will also be a busy day for economic data with the Fed minutes, new home sales, building permits, durable goods, corporate profits, personal income, the second estimate for GDP, the consumer sentiment index, weekly mortgage applications, the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims all on the docket.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 50.80 -0.61 -1.19% BNTX BIONTECH SE 289.75 +15.69 +5.72%

The European Medicine Agency is also expected to disclose its view on the use of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11 years old.

Thursday 11/25

The markets will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade will be back in full force this year for its 95th annual march, featuring 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and 9 performance groups, a host of musical stars, and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Amazon will also kick off its Black Friday deals, which will run through Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,676.57 -19.49 -0.53%

While the majority of retailers will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, some stores will still be open with varying hours, including Whole Foods, Walgreens, ACME, Vons, Stop & Shop, Kroger, Ralphs, CVS, Rite Aid, Big Lots, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Five Below, Old Navy and Michaels.

Friday 11/26

The busiest shopping day of the year officially kicks off on Friday, with deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, and more.

The New York Stock Exchange will close at 1 p.m. for the holiday weekend.