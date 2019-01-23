Stocks pullback on financials, healthcare weakness

Stocks lost some steam in the late morning on weakness in the financial and healthcare sector.

This comes after a higher open on better-than-expected results from Dow components IBM, United Technologies and Procter & Gamble.

The healthcare sector slipped after Abbott Laboratories projected current-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.

The financials sector was hit after Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue missed estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24418.69 +14.21 +0.06% SP500 S&P 500 2614.36 -18.54 -0.70% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6958.2485 -62.11 -0.88%

Comcast reported quarterly revenue and profit above analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as it lost fewer video subscribers than expected and grew its broadcast television and theme parks businesses.

United Technologies topped quarterly expectations and forecast 2019 earnings above estimates, boosted by the acquisition of aircraft parts maker Rockwell Collins.

Procter & Gamble raised its full-year sales forecast and beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday, driven by price increases and robust demand for detergent and premium skin care brands.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 36.21 +1.24 +3.55% UTX UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 114.51 +3.45 +3.11% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 94.12 +3.68 +4.07% IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 131.17 +8.65 +7.06%

In European trading, London’s FTSE was off 0.9 percent, Germany’s DAX was off by 0.2 percent and France’s CAC slipped 0.2 percent.

In Asia on Wednesday, China’s Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ticked up less than 0.1 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.1 percent.

Major U.S. stock indexes closed lower Tuesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, amid worries about global economic growth and disappointing U.S. home sales.

International and domestic concerns weighed on sentiment. The IMF predicted the global economy would grow at 3.5 percent in 2019 and 3.6 percent in 2020, down 0.2 and 0.1 percentage point, respectively, from last October's forecasts.