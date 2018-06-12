Stock futures cautious following conclusion of historic U.S.-North Korea summit

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded their meeting on Tuesday by signing what was being considered an agreement that acknowledged progress in their talks.

The joint text signed by Trump and Kim, committed to 'complete denuclearization' of the Korean Peninsula.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.07%. The S&P 500 added 0.04% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.07%.

Kim was quoted as saying that the world will see a major change and thanked Trump for making the meeting happen.

Stocks finished the Monday session slightly higher as traders awaited the historic summit.

The Dow gained 5.78 points to 25,322.31. The S&P 500 rose 2.97 points to 2,782. The Nasdaq Composite was up 14.41 points at 7,659.92.

Media stocks led the charge higher in anticipation of a favorable Department of Justice ruling Tuesday on AT&T’s proposed $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

The sentiment is that that deal’s approval would spark a bidding war for certain 21st Century Fox assets, including a rival bid from Comcast for the assets that Disney is buying from Rupert Murdoch's empire for $52 billion. Comcast shares slipped slightly, while Fox shares climbed.

Stocks in Asia rose on Tuesday on optimism that the U.S.-North Korea summit would lead to a denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

The Nikkei finished the session advanced 0.3%, the highest closing since May 22.

Shanghai stocks recovered from early losses to end higher on Tuesday, as sentiment improved after President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a 'comprehensive' document aimed at the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day up 0.9%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.1%.

European markets were mixed.

London’s FTSE was 0.25% lower, Germany’s DAX was up 0.13% and France’s CAC was off 0.22%.

