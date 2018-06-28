Stock futures rise as trade concerns ease

Stocks are pointing to a possible bounce back after closing with losses in the previous session.

A White House statement on Wednesday morning concerning Chinese investments helped to eased trade tensions.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.28%. The S&P 500 added 0.30% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.39%.

The Trump administration said it would use an interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, to look at foreign purchases of technologies.

In Thursday’s trading around the globe, China’s Shanghai Composite was slower by 0.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei ended the day little changed, but near a one-month low.

European shares succumbed once again to trade tensions and political concerns.

London’s FTSE was 0.5% lower, Germany’s DAX fell 0.6% and France’s CAC was off 0.4%.

Stocks retreated Wednesday, with all three major U.S. indexes turning negative after what was a fairly upbeat session.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the selloff with Amazon, Google and Netflix among the biggest drags.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 165.52 points, or 0.68%, to 24,117.59. The S&P 500 fell 23.43 points, about 0.8%, to 2,699.63. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.54 points, or 1.54%, to 7,445.08.

On Thursday’s economic calendar, traders will get the third and final read on first quarter growth. Growth of 2.2 percent on an annual basis is expected, which would be unchanged from the second reading.

The government will also release the report on weekly jobless claims.

The Federal Reserve will also release the second round of bank stress test results.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.