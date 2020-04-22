Stock futures rise as oil steadies

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open, the day after stocks suffered another nasty plunge.

The major futures indexes are indicating a rise of 0.9 percent when trading begins on Wednesday.

Stocks are higher as oil prices rose slightly amid anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic's mounting economic damage.

The recent drastic fall in oil has rattled investors because it adds to evidence of the depth of a global economic downturn with factories idled and consumers ordered to stay home.

U.S. crude is now on the June contract and has turned positive after being down overnight. It is trading up more than 1 percent at $11.84, up 26 cents.

Brent crude, which is the international standard, is down 8 percent at $17.53, down $1.80.

Global oil demand is set to drop to levels last seen in the mid-1990s. Producers can’t slow their production fast enough. Storage tanks are running out of room.

TRUMP, MNUCHIN $483B CORONAVIRUS AID DEAL TO PASS HOUSE THURSDAY

In Asian markets on Wednesday, Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5 percent and China's Shanghai Composite advanced 0.6 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23018.88 -631.56 -2.67% SP500 S&P 500 2736.56 -86.60 -3.07% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8263.228614 -297.50 -3.48%

In Tuesday's Wall Street session, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 3.1 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.7 percent and the Nasdaq was off 3.5 percent.

Also Tuesday, the U.S. Senate approved a virus aid bill worth nearly $500 billion. It would provide more loans to small businesses and aid to hospitals.

Georgia’s governor, meanwhile, announced plans late Monday to allow gyms, hair salons and other businesses to reopen as early as Friday.

Still, economic data are bleak. A report Tuesday showed the steepest drop for U.S. sales of previously occupied homes since 2015.

Pessimists say the market’s rally has been overdone and that a premature reopening of the economy could lead to only more flareups of infections.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.