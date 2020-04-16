Stock futures rise ahead of the latest jobless claims

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open on Thursday, reversing earlier declines.

The major futures indexes are indicating a rise of 0.8 percent when trading begins.

Investors will have more economic reports and bank earnings to digest, led by the latest jobless claims numbers.

Jobless claims are expected to decline to 5.1 million from 6.6 million the prior week, the second-highest ever.

The estimates remain all over the place, ranging from a low of 1.4 million to a high of 8 million.

Nearly 17 million people have filed for such aid in the just the past three weeks, representing more than one in 10 American workers.

RETAIL SALES PLUNGED TO RECORD LOW IN MARCH AS CORONAVIRUS FREEZES US ECONOMY

Housing starts and building permits for March are expected to fall to the lowest since September 2019 for starts and June 2019 for permits.

The Philly Fed manufacturing survey will get more attention than usual, especially after the NY Fed manufacturing index plunged more than expected this month to a record low. April’s anticipated reading of -30 would be the lowest since March 2009.

Morgan Stanley and Bank of New York Mellon headline Thursday's bank earnings.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index sank 2.2 percent after the U.S. government reported last month's retail sales plunged by a record 8.7 percent and factory output fell at the fastest rate for March since 1946.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23504.35 -445.41 -1.86% SP500 S&P 500 2783.36 -62.70 -2.20% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8393.17584 -122.56 -1.44%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq was down 1.4 percent.

In Asian markets on Thursday, Tokyo's Nikkei fell 1.3 percent, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.5 percent and China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.3 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE is up 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX gained 1.2 percent and France's CAC added 1.1 percent.

TRUMP HOLDS CEO CALLS AHEAD OF AMERICAN ECONOMIC REVIVAL ROLLOUT

Traders say stocks will be volatile until investors can see more clearly when countries might be able to stop the outbreak.

Energy stocks took the sharpest losses after oil prices touched another 18-year low.

Global oil demand will fall this year by a record amount, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

Benchmark U.S. crude traded flat at $19.88 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Wednesday, the contract touched its lowest price since 2002 before recovering to $19.87.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, slipped 23 cents to $27.49 per barrel in London. It fell $1.91, or 6.5 percent, the previous session to $27.69.

FOX Business' Charles Brady and The Associated Press contributed to this article.