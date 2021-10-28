Stock futures rally ahead of GDP report

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open as traders parsed through earnings reports and awaited the first reading for third-quarter gross domestic product.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 90 points, or 0.35%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.32% and 0.56%, respectively. All three of the major averages finished Wednesday’s session within 1.1% of all-time highs.

The U.S. economy is expected to have grown at a 2.8% seasonally adjusted annualized rate in the three months through September, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Economic growth was 6.7% in the second quarter.

In stocks, Dow component Caterpillar Inc. beat on earnings but missed on revenue as supply chain bottlenecks made it more difficult to fill customer orders. The heavy machinery maker expects sales to improve in the current quarter.

Fellow Dow member Merck & Co. raised its full-year profit forecast following strong demand for its cancer drug Keytruda. The drug maker saw sales of non-COVID-19 vaccines bounce back as patients took more trips to the doctor’s office.

Elsewhere, Hershey Co. reported earnings and revenue that exceeded forecasts and hiked its full-year outlook. The candy maker said stronger-than-expected demand, an improved tax outlook and brand investment would more than offset supply chain disruptions and inflation.

Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to announce the company’s new name, which will focus on the metaverse, a network of 3D worlds.

Apple Inc., Starbucks Corp. and U.S. Steel Corp. are among the companies reporting their quarterly results after markets close.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid $1.29 to $81.37 a barrel, a two-week low, as gold ticked up $2 to $1,800.80 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly lower.

Ahead of the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision, Germany’s DAX 30 was trading down 0.07% while France’s CAC 40 jumped 0.61%. Britain’s FTSE 100 was weaker by 0.21%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.28%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.96% and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.23%.