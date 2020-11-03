Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures rally as America awaits Election Day results

Major averages recorded their best Election Day since 2008

Stock futures gained Tuesday evening as Americans await the results of the 2020 election.

Polls in Indiana and Kentucky, two states expected to go for President Trump, closed at 6 p.m. ET. An hour later, counting will start in the battleground states of Florida and Georgia.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 211 points, or 0.77%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were higher by 0.75% and 0.51%, respectively. The major averages all rose by at least 1.78% during Tuesday’s session, recording their best Election Day since 2008.

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures traded up 39 cents at $38.39 per barrel and gold futures ticked higher by $4.10 to $1,914.50 an ounce.