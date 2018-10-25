Stock futures pointing to cautious rebound following market rout

Equity futures showed some stabilizing overnight, indicating gains at the start of trading.

This comes after a day that saw the Dow erase its gains for the year as the VIX volatility index or fear index, gained 22 percent on the day to its second highest level of the year.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.59 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.66 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.13 percent.

Earnings activity reaches a peak on Thursday with a slew of big names reporting third-quarter results.

They include two Dow members – Merck in the morning and Intel in the afternoon. Twitter will also get some attention before the start of trading.

The big focus will be on Amazon and Google parent Alphabet after the closing bell.

On the economic calendar, traders will get the weekly look at jobless claims, the monthly data on durable goods and pending home sales.

U.S. stocks posted sharp losses Wednesday, reflecting concerns over corporate profit outlooks and geopolitical tensions.

The selling picked up during the final hour of trading with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing near session lows. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq finished in correction territory.

The Dow tumbled 608 points, or 2.4 percent, to 24,583.42. The S&P 500 dropped 84.6 points, about 3 percent, to 2,656. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 329 points, or 4.4 percent, at 7,108.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24583.42 -608.01 -2.41% SP500 S&P 500 2656.1 -84.59 -3.09% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7108.4011 -329.14 -4.43%

Investors digested earnings reports from the likes of Boeing, AT&T and UPS. Dow member AT&T shares tumbled after quarterly profits rose less than expected and UPS also dipped as investors mulled the impact of a trade war. Still, Boeing maintained its gains, after the plane maker topped expectations and boosted its profit and revenue guidance.

After the close of the markets, Ford reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, as a shift to lucrative trucks and SUVs supported the manufacturer’s bottom line.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.18 -0.41 -4.77% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 102.32 -5.78 -5.35% TSLA TESLA INC. 288.50 -5.64 -1.92%

While shares rose in the extended trading session, profits still fell sharply compared to last year, reflecting challenges in China and higher prices for steel and aluminum.

Microsoft beat Wall Street estimates for revenue and profit in its first quarter, as more businesses signed up for its Azure cloud computing services and Office 365 software.

Tesla shares jumped more than 10 percent in after-hours trading Wednesday after the electric-car maker delivered on CEO Elon Musk’s promise to turn a profit by the end of 2018.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 on net income of $311.5 million, eclipsing Wall Street’s expectations for a 19-cent loss, according to Refinitiv data. Third-quarter revenue was $6.83 billion, outpacing a projected $6.3 billion. Tesla had free cash flow of $881 million.

Additionally, investors were also watching reports of a series of suspicious packages being delivered to CNN and the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, this after billionaire George Soros also received something similar. A suspicious package was also reportedly addressed to former President Barack Obama.

In Asian markets, China’s Shanghai Composite rallied from earlier losses to close up 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed the day down 1 percent.

Japan's Nikkei ended the day tumbling 3.7 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE opened down 0.7 percent, Germany’s DAX declined 0.8 percent to its lowest level since December 2016. And France’s CAC slipped 0.4 percent.

