Stock futures point to record highs at the opening bell

U.S. stock futures pointed to small gains at the opening bell as the major averages looked to extend their record highs.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 61 points, or 0.18%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures advanced 0.13% and 0.1%, respectively. The early gains come a day after the Dow climbed above 34,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 closed at its own record peak.

In stocks, Morgan Stanley wrapped up earnings reporting by the big banks with a beat on both the top and bottom lines fueled by its deal-making unit.

Elsewhere in earnings, logistics management provider J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc. reported profit and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates despite disruptions caused by rail congestion and winter storms.

Meanwhile, DraftKings Inc. was chosen as one of the official sports-betting partners of the NFL, allowing it to display content on the league’s website and app.

Alcoholic beverage producer Brown-Foreman Corp. announced CFO Jane Morreau will leave the company on July 1. She will be replaced by current Senior Vice President Leanne Cunningham who has been at the company for over 25 years.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked up 1 cent to $63.47 per barrel and gold rallied $12 to $1,778.80 an ounce.

Overseas markets rallied across the board.

Germany’s DAX 30 paced the advance in Europe, trading up 0.79%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.81% after government data showed the country’s economy grew by a record 18.3% in the first quarter. Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rallied 0.61% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.14%.