Stock futures point to a tame session as trade tensions ease

Equity futures are cautiously higher, indicating that stocks may add to Wednesday’s triple digit Dow gain as U.S.-China trade tensions ease.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.07 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4 percent.

The optimism on trade comes from news that president Trump would be willing to intervene in the case of a Huawei executive arrested in Canada -- if it would help a trade deal with China.

China’s Shanghai Composite finished the session rising 1.2 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed with a gain of 1.3 percent

Japan’s Nikkei ended the day higher by 1 percent.

Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote launched by the Conservative Party that would have likely ousted her as the country's leader.

If she lost, May would have been removed as the party and country leader. Instead, lawmakers will be unable to challenge May's leadership for another year.

In European trading, London’s FTSE turned lower by 0.04 percent, Germany’s DAX added 0.1 percent and France’s CAC was off 0.1 percent.

U.S. stocks closed up triple digits Wednesday as shares also gained from a report that China is preparing a plan to give foreign companies greater access to local markets.

In addition, worries about geopolitical uncertainty eased after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote.

On Thursday’s economic calendar, investors will get the latest report on inflation with import and export prices. The weekly report on jobless claims will also be released.

On Wednesday, November consumer prices came in unchanged, which was right in line with expectations. When you back out food and energy, the core CPI rose 0.2 percent. That also matched expectations.

Fox Business' Mike Obel contributed to this article.