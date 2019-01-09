Stock futures point to a fourth day of gains on trade optimism

Equity futures were rising for a fourth day as trade negotiators for the U.S. and China extended talks for an un scheduled third day.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.4 percent. The S&P 500 added 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4 percent.

Extending talks fueled optimism the world's largest economies can strike a trade deal and avoid disrupting the global economy, according to Reuters.

The U.S. trade delegation will return to the United States later on Wednesday after what a U.S. official called a "good few days."

In Asian markets on Wednesday, China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day higher by 0.7 percent.

Japan’ Nikkei closed up 1 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE opened up 0.8 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.7 percent and France’s CAC added 0.8 percent.

Stocks rose Tuesday afternoon -- the market's third consecutive day of gains -- on optimism that China and the United States are close to settling an economically damaging trade dispute.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicted that Beijing and Washington could reach a trade deal that "we can live with" as officials from the world's two biggest economies resumed talks looking to end their trade dispute.

All three major equity indexes closed at or near 1 percent higher.

The broad-based S&P500 climbed to a three-week high. Shares of industrial and transportation companies led key averages higher on hopes for an eventual Sino-American trade deal.