Stock futures point higher as trade concerns ease

Money Map Press chief strategist Keith Fitz-Gerald, Belpointe Asset Management chief strategist David Nelson and Point View Wealth Management President David Dietze discuss the strength of the U.S. economy and why the stock market will continue to rise.

The stock rally that kicked off the week, may add to gains as the U.S. and China trade concerns eased.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.20%. The S&P 500 added 0.13% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.10%.

Investors bid up stocks on Monday, following the news that U.S. and Chinese officials agreed to delay tariffs that both nations had threatened to impose against each other amid a dispute over trade terms.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 298.2 points, or 1.21%, to 25,013.29. The S&P 500 jumped 20.04 points, or 0.74%, to 2,733.01. The Nasdaq Composite was up 39.7 points, or 0.54%, at 7,394.04.

Investors will dissect retail earnings before the opening bell from Autozone, Kohl's and TJX Companies. Earnings are also due from homebuilder Toll Brothers.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise reports in the afternoon.

In Europe, London’s FTSE is higher by 0.19%. France’s CAC was little changed and Germany’s DAX returned from Monday’s holiday to add 0.13%.

In Asia,  Japan's Nikkei ended the day 0.2% lower.

China’s Shanghai Composite rebounded from early losses to finished the day flat.

The Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

