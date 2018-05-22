Stock futures point higher as trade concerns ease

The stock rally that kicked off the week, may add to gains as the U.S. and China trade concerns eased.
Continue Reading Below
Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.20%. The S&P 500 added 0.13% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.10%.
Investors bid up stocks on Monday, following the news that U.S. and Chinese officials agreed to delay tariffs that both nations had threatened to impose against each other amid a dispute over trade terms.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 298.2 points, or 1.21%, to 25,013.29. The S&P 500 jumped 20.04 points, or 0.74%, to 2,733.01. The Nasdaq Composite was up 39.7 points, or 0.54%, at 7,394.04.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|25013.29
|+298.20
|+1.21%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|2733.01
|+20.04
|+0.74%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|7394.0361
|+39.70
|+0.54%
Investors will dissect retail earnings before the opening bell from Autozone, Kohl's and TJX Companies. Earnings are also due from homebuilder Toll Brothers.
Advertisement
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise reports in the afternoon.
In Europe, London’s FTSE is higher by 0.19%. France’s CAC was little changed and Germany’s DAX returned from Monday’s holiday to add 0.13%.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended the day 0.2% lower.
China’s Shanghai Composite rebounded from early losses to finished the day flat.
The Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.
FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Matthew Rocco contributed to this article.