Stock futures plunge after President Trump confirms he has coronavirus

U.S. equity futures plunged by more than 1.6%, or 500 Dow points after President Trump confirmed through a tweet that he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus.

The S&P 500 is down 1.5%, or 51 points. The Nasdaq is declining by 1.8%, or more than 200 points.

The Dow Industrials had only been down 50 points before the announcement.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," the president wrote. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended the trading session down 0.8%, after returning from a day in which that market saw its trading day halted following a technical failure.

Markets in Hong Kong and China were closed for a second day due to holidays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.