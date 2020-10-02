Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stock futures plunge after President Trump confirms he has coronavirus

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 1

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

U.S. equity futures plunged by more than 1.6%, or 500 Dow points after President Trump confirmed through a tweet that he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

The S&P 500 is down 1.5%, or 51 points. The Nasdaq is declining by 1.8%, or more than 200 points.

The Dow Industrials had only been down 50 points before the announcement.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," the president wrote. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended the trading session down 0.8%, after returning from a day in which that market saw its trading day halted following a technical failure.

Markets in Hong Kong and China were closed for a second day due to holidays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.