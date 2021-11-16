Stock futures pause ahead of retail sales data

U.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of retail sales data and earnings updates from retailers Walmart and Home Depot .

S&P 500 futures traded flat and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded mostly flat. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

European stocks climbed Tuesday for a five-day winning streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.2% in morning trade, and it is at its highest level in a year. Consumer staples and energy sectors led gains while consumer discretionary and information technology sectors lost ground.

Diageo rose 2.7% and Greggs jumped 2.2%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 gained 0.1%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 gained 0.2%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 climbed 0.1% and Germany’s DAX added 0.1%.

The Swiss franc slipped 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 franc buying $1.08. The euro was flat against the dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.14. The British pound strengthened 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.34.

In commodities, Brent crude was up 0.9% to $82.82 a barrel. Gold remained flat, at $1,867.00 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields were down to minus 0.230% and U.K. 10-year gilts yields were up to 0.963%. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury declined to 1.613% from 1.621%. Bond yields and prices move inversely.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.1% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1%, whereas China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite was down 0.3%.

