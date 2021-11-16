Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Stock futures pause ahead of retail sales data

S&P 500 futures traded flat and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded mostly flat

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 15

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

U.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of retail sales data and earnings updates from retailers Walmart and Home Depot.

S&P 500 futures traded flat and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded mostly flat. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

European stocks climbed Tuesday for a five-day winning streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.2% in morning trade, and it is at its highest level in a year. Consumer staples and energy sectors led gains while consumer discretionary and information technology sectors lost ground.

STOCKS SLIP AS BIDEN SIGNS INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

Traders Gordon Charlop, left, and John Panin work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (AP)

Diageo rose 2.7% and Greggs jumped 2.2%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 gained 0.1%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 gained 0.2%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 climbed 0.1% and Germany’s DAX added 0.1%.

The Swiss franc slipped 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 franc buying $1.08. The euro was flat against the dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.14. The British pound strengthened 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.34.

In commodities, Brent crude was up 0.9% to $82.82 a barrel. Gold remained flat, at $1,867.00 a troy ounce.

HANESBRANDS CEO WARNS SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES COULD PERSIST FOR MONTHS

German 10-year bund yields were down to minus 0.230% and U.K. 10-year gilts yields were up to 0.963%. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury declined to 1.613% from 1.621%. Bond yields and prices move inversely.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.1% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1%, whereas China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite was down 0.3%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.