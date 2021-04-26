Stocks near record highs as Tesla begins busy earnings week

U.S. equity markets gained ground Monday morning as investors digested underwhelming economic data and readied for a big week for tech earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34102.79 +59.30 +0.17% SP500 S&P 500 4188.59 +8.42 +0.20% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14044.426181 +27.62 +0.20%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded up 52 points, or 0.15%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.21% and 0.3%, respectively. The early advance had both the Dow and the S&P 500 contending with record highs.

Durable goods orders rose 0.5% in March, missing the 2.3% growth that analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting. Excluding transportation, sales increased 1.6%, in line with forecasts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 133.94 -0.38 -0.28% AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,336.00 -4.88 -0.15% FB FACEBOOK, INC. 303.69 +2.56 +0.85% GOOGL ALPHABET, INC. 2,300.66 +0.73 +0.03% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 261.08 -0.07 -0.03%

In stocks, mega-cap tech companies Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., Facebook Inc. Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. will all release their quarterly results this week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 738.00 +8.60 +1.18%

Additionally, Tesla Inc. shares will be in focus Monday as the electric-car maker is expected to report a record quarterly profit after the closing bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 164.72 -0.71 -0.43% MRNA MODERNA, INC. 172.87 -0.77 -0.44%

A pause on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was lifted late Friday after U.S. regulators concluded the benefits outweigh the risks. The vaccine was paused earlier this month after six women out of more than 7 million who received the inoculation developed blot clots.

Elsewhere, Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine will be reviewed by World Health Organization experts on April 30 for possible emergency-use listing, Reuters reported, citing a WHO official.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP, INC. 21.88 +0.77 +3.62% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 27.68 +0.45 +1.65% HLT HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. 128.88 +1.67 +1.31%

Good news on COVID-19 helped lift travel-related names including American Airlines Group Inc., Carnival Corp. and Hilton Hotels Corp.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost 85 cents to $61.29 per barrel and gold edged up $1.50 to $1,779.30 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed.

European markets reversed early losses with Britain’s FTSE 100 rallying 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 rising 0.31% and Germany's DAX 30 ticking up 0.08%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.95%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 0.43% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.36%.