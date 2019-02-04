Stocks move higher to start the week

Stocks traded higher by the afternoon to start a week that will include earnings from 96 companies in the S&P 500.

Continue Reading Below

The lone member of the Dow reporting will be Walt Disney.

Earnings will be reported this week by companies such as Google parent Alphabet, Twenty-First Century Fox, News Corp., Viacom, Twitter and automaker General Motors.

Technology is rising in the session, thanks to a more than 1 percent rise from marquee companies such as Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft.

In economic news, new orders for U.S.-made goods unexpectedly fell in November amid sharp declines in demand for machinery and electrical equipment, government data showed.

Advertisement

Factory goods orders fell 0.6 percent, the Commerce Department said, after an unrevised 2.1 percent drop in October.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25106.51 +42.62 +0.17% SP500 S&P 500 2715.41 +8.88 +0.33% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7329.9601 +66.09 +0.91%

Markets in China are closed for the week for the Lunar New Year celebration.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was open and closed up 0.21 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.46 percent.

In Europe, the major markets traded mostly lower. London’s FTSE added 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped less than 0.1 percent and France’s CAC dropped 0.4 percent.