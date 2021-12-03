Stocks rise despite jobs miss

U.S. equity futures inched higher amid a mixed jobs report.

The Labor Department reported that the U.S. economy added just 210,000 new nonfarm jobs last month, well below October’s stronger-than-expected tally of 531,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34639.79 +617.75 +1.82% SP500 S&P 500 4577.1 +64.06 +1.42% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15381.319749 +127.27 +0.83%

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose over 64 points or 0.18%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively. This after stocks soared on Thursday.

Friday morning will also see reports on services sector activity and factory orders.

In stocks, vaccine makers are in focus on a report the FDA is working with these companies for a speedy rollout of "testing and manufacturing guidelines" for the omicron variant, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA, INC. 301.49 -9.12 -2.94% PFE PFIZER INC. 53.02 -1.73 -3.16% BNTX BIONTECH SE 333.49 -0.99 -0.30% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 157.09 -0.99 -0.63%

Nvidia and ARM are set to face an uphill battle over the $40 billion merger after Federal Trade Commission said it will move to block the deal.

In New York, Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing company Grab fell 20.5% in its market debut Thursday, following a $40 billion merger in a special purpose acquisition company deal.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 321.26 +6.91 +2.20%

DocuSign shares are under pressure after revenue may be as much as $563 million, below the $573 million estimate among analysts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DOCU DOCUSIGN, INC. 233.82 +3.03 +1.31%

JOBLESS CLAIMS CLIMB TO 220,000 FROM HALF-CENTURY LOW

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.1%, Germany's DAX was flat and France's CAC was off 0.1%.

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo regained lost ground, gaining 1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite index gained 0.9%.

CHINA'S DIDI TO LEAVE US STOCK MARKET AMID TECH CRACKDOWN

Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to require that U.S.-listed foreign stocks like Didi disclose their ownership structures and audit reports, which could lead to some of them being delisted.

In New York, Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing company Grab fell 20.5% in its market debut Thursday, following a $40 billion merger in a special purpose acquisition company deal.

U.S. crude oil prices rose after OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost output via steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases, even as the omicron variant adds more uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

In energy markets, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained $1.60, or 2.4% to $68.10 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oils, gained $1.72, or 2.5% to $71.39 per barrel.

