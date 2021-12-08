Stocks rise for 3rd day after best session since March

U.S. equity futures are set for a third day of gains as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.3% at the opening bell after the S&P 500 posted its best day since March.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35719.43 +492.40 +1.40% SP500 S&P 500 4686.75 +95.08 +2.07% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15686.916193 +461.76 +3.03%

In corporate news, shares of Pfizer rose after the company, along with its partner BioNTech said a third dose of their vaccine can ward against the variant.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 51.72 +0.23 +0.45% BNTX BIONTECH SE 302.69 +22.86 +8.17%

Comments Monday from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said early indications suggest the omicron variant may be less dangerous than the delta variant, which has encouraged investors.

Oil also ticked higher to the $72 per barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 51.61 +1.12 +2.22%

Traders on Wednesday will be watching for the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The Labor Department is expected to say that there were 10.369 million job openings available at the end of October. That’s down from 10.438 million in September. It would also mark the third straight monthly decline.

In Europe, London's FTSE was off 0.1%, Germany's DAX slipped 0.7% and France's CAC declined 0.5%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.4%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.2%.

US TRADE DEFICIT SHRINKS IN OCTOBER AS EXPORTS REBOUND

Japan downgraded its growth estimate for the last quarter to minus 3.6% from an earlier reported contraction of 3.0%. The change reflected weaker consumer and public demand and trade and lower levels of private inventories.

Japan's Parliament is expected to approve a proposed record stimulus package of 56 trillion yen ($490 billion), including cash handouts and aid to ailing businesses, to help the economy out of the doldrums worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Energy futures mostly rose on Tuesday, with the price of U.S. crude oil jumping 3.7% to $72.05 per barrel. That helped lift the S&P 500′s energy sector.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.